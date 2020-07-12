

DORIS EVANS CARTER BRITT

Of Chillum, MD, passed away in her sleep on July 1, 2020. She was the eldest of three children born on December 8, 1932 to the late William H. and Julia Walker Evans. Her brother, William H. Evans Jr. and sister, Audrey Evans Pierce preceded her in death. Doris graduated from Francis L. Cardozo Sr. High in 1951, and had a 37 year career with the CIA.In 1952 Doris and the late Donald Alonzo Carter were united in marriage, of this union were two sons, Steven Alonzo and Eric Anthony. She was widowed in 1979. In 1991 Doris married Andrew Marcellous Britt a loving and devoted husband. Doris loved and enjoyed her family, devoting lots of her time to her wonderful grandchildren.Doris was a member of New Dawn Baptist Church. She was a member of various community and charitable organizations including The Questers, Inc.; The Julia West Hamilton League, Inc.Doris is survived by her beloved husband, Andrew, her sons, Steven and Eric Carter, granddaughters, Chyla and Kimberly Carter, grandsons, Eric, Kevin, Anthony and Daniel Carter, one great-grandson, Kevin Carter, sister-in-law, Delores Evans, two daughters-in-law, step children, and a wealth of other family members, godchildren, club members, and friends. Viewing will be held 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at New Dawn Baptist Church 5909 Riggs Rd., Hyattsville MD, 20783. Masks required. Private funeral service. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.



