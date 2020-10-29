

DORIS MARINA BURRELL (Age 90)

On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Doris Burrell, passed away peacefully surrounded by her sons. She is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, James Burrell; loving sons David Burrell and Charles Burrell (Dawn); two granddaughters, Candace and Charisma; three great-grandchildren, Sa'Maria, DJ and Trinity. She was predeceased by one brother Clifford Marina. She is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth Forney of Stanley, NC and Thelma Hauser of Washington, DC, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends including her church family of Metropolitan Baptist Church, Largo, MD. Doris was the third daughter born to William Marina Jr. and Elease Hoyle Marina of Stanley, NC. She graduated from Highland High School, Gastonia, NC in 1947. Due to the pandemic, funeral services are being privately held. Arrangements by R. N. Horton.



