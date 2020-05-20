The Washington Post

DORIS BUSH

Doris Bertha Bush (Age 82)  

Doris Bertha (Blackwell) Bush departed this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was the daughter of KC and Bertha Blackwell. Doris was a master beautician for most of her life. She married James E. Bush on May 10, 1959 and remained by his side until his death in February 2004. From this union four children were born, Myron J. Bush, Yolonda Bush-Williams, Mark E. Bush, and FiFi K. Bush. She also cherished her grandchildren Noelle, Gabrielle and Evan Williams and Brandon M. Bush. Doris leaves behind sister Donna Jo Blackwell and brother Darryl L. Blackwell (Denise), and many nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave., Suitland, MD 20746. Services by BIANCHI FUNERAL SERVICE.
