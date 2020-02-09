DORIS R. BUTLER
On Monday, February 3, 2020. Loving mother of Keith Butler Sr. (Shante) and Darren Butler.
Adored grandmother of Keith Jr, Tamara, Craig (Alina), KeJuan and Leilani Butler and great grandmother of Aiyden Butler. Also survived by one sister, Iris Johnson and one brother, Thomas Butler, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1717 Ritchie Road, Forestville, MD from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD Arrangements entrusted to ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, P.A. Aquasco, MD.