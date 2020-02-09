The Washington Post

DORIS BUTLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS BUTLER.
Service Information
Adams Funeral Home, P.A.
20605 Aquasco Road
Aquasco, MD
20608
(301)-888-1211
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DORIS R. BUTLER  

On Monday, February 3, 2020. Loving mother of Keith Butler Sr. (Shante) and Darren Butler.
Adored grandmother of Keith Jr, Tamara, Craig (Alina), KeJuan and Leilani Butler and great grandmother of Aiyden Butler. Also survived by one sister, Iris Johnson and one brother, Thomas Butler, Sr. and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Church of the Holy Spirit, 1717 Ritchie Road, Forestville, MD from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD Arrangements entrusted to ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, P.A. Aquasco, MD.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.