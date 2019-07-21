Doris Lee Cotts
(Age 90)
Died of a stroke on July 19, 2019. She will be missed by all who knew her for her wisdom, wit and empathy. Born in Topeka, Kansas; bachelors degree in education and psychology from Kansas State University; elementary school teacher in Kansas City, KS, and Silver Spring, MD. Wife of the late nuclear engineer Arthur Cotts. Lived in Montgomery County, MD; member and former president of American Association of University Women. Longtime member of Northwood Presbyterian Church of Silver Spring, MD, where she served as an elder for six years. Survived by daughter Cynthia of New York City and son David of Menlo Park, Calif. Service at Northwood later this year.