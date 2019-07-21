The Washington Post

DORIS COTTS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS COTTS.
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Doris Lee Cotts  
(Age 90)  

Died of a stroke on July 19, 2019. She will be missed by all who knew her for her wisdom, wit and empathy. Born in Topeka, Kansas; bachelors degree in education and psychology from Kansas State University; elementary school teacher in Kansas City, KS, and Silver Spring, MD. Wife of the late nuclear engineer Arthur Cotts. Lived in Montgomery County, MD; member and former president of American Association of University Women. Longtime member of Northwood Presbyterian Church of Silver Spring, MD, where she served as an elder for six years. Survived by daughter Cynthia of New York City and son David of Menlo Park, Calif. Service at Northwood later this year.
Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.