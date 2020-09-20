DORIS DEMLER



Doris A. Demler

On Friday, September 11, 2020, devoted mother of Karen Stevenson (Thom) and Scott Demler (Laura). Also survived by four grandchildren, Colin Stevenson, Amanda Wood, Julia Plummer and Rebecca Horton; seven great-grandchildren, Claire, Jack and Luke Stevenson, Chase and Robert Horton, and Evan and Eli Wood. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Wesley Demler, her parents, a sister and brother. She will be missed by many loving cousins, nieces and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at a future date.



