DORIS DENNY

Service Information
Chinn-Baker Funeral Service
2605 Shirlington Road
Arlington, VA
22206
(703)-979-1666
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Galloway Methodist Church
306 Annandale Rd.
, Falls Church, DC
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Galloway Methodist Church
306 Annandale Rd.
Falls Church, DC
Notice
Doris R.Denny  
"Chase" (Age 85)  

Of Falls Church, VA passed away at the Capital Caring Health Halquist Center in Arlington, VA on December 16, 2019. She is survived by her children, Calvin, Brenda and Anthony Denny as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cassandra and her son, Brian. Viewing will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Galloway Methodist Church, 306 Annandale Rd., Falls Church, VA. 22042. Interment will be at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park in Annandale, VA. Arrangements by Chinn-Baker Funeral Services Arlington, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 22, 2019
