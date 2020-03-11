

Doris Jo Drury (Age 81)



Jo Drury, of Rockville, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Drury; mother of Carrie Jo Drury, James E. (Bonnie) Drury, Jr., David J. (Katina) Drury, Patti Ann (Greg) Matthews, Joseph B. Drury III; and sister of Mary L. Ruggeri and Margaret Rathbone. She is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Jo will also be missed by her family and friends at Goose Bay, especially Larry Jackson. Family and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery immediately following.