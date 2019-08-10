

Doris Belle Ebbert

(Age 100)



Of Colonial Heights, Virginia passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born in Ruffsdale, Pennsylvania to the late William and Florence Ebbert on June 16, 1919. Ms. Ebbert was a longtime resident of Washington, DC where she retired as an officer from Columbia Federal Savings and Loan. She was preceded in death by her three brothers. She is survived by her sister, Violet Marie Snead; nephews, John Ebbert (Linda), Tom Ebbert (Joyce), Darius Snead (Rachel), and Danny Snead (Gwynn); nieces, Phyllis Martin (Clayton), Nancy King (Tim), Pam Ebbert, and Terry Lewis (Phil); and a number of great-nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Private interment will take place at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Maryland.