Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS GAZIN.



Doris G. Gazin (Age 81)



Of Alexandria, VA, passed away in her sleep on March 10, 2019 after a short illness.

Born Doris Rose Goldberg in Washington, DC on July 12, 1937, her parents were Ida (nee Deckelbaum) Goldberg and William David Goldberg.

A member of the Class of 1955 at George Washington High School in Alexandria, Mrs. Gazin worked over 30 years for the National Guard. A longtime member of Agudas Achim Congregation, she was a member of Temple Rodef Shalom at the time of her death.

Mrs. Gazin was married for 25 years to the late Max Gazin of Alexandria, VA. She leaves behind a brother, Louis Goldberg (Farideh), of Ashland, Mass.; two sons, Edward Mensh (Jean) of Alexandria, Va. and Mark Mensh (Laura) of Warrenton, Va. She also leaves her dearly loved grandchildren Liana Mensh and Daniel Lyster-Mensh. Also mourning her loss are her nieces Toby Schwartzman and Laura Robinson.

She was predeceased by a brother, Edward Goldberg.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church. A reception will be held immediately afterward at her residence, Goodwin House in Alexandria, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in her name be directed to 100 Women Who Care Northern Virginia, where Doris was a founding member: 43220 Broxton Terrace, Broadlands, VA 20148.