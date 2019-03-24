DORIS WILSON GREEN
Peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her loving children, Dorothea "Toni" Richardson, Reginald Green, Roxanne Mack and Ricardo Green; three siblings, Addie Margaret Taylor, Ricki and Tanya Wilson; grandchildren, Siobhan, Stephanie, Elijah, Shannon, Imani, Chalynn, Kareem, Simone, Isaiah, and Rashaad and host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will unite on Monday, March 25, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Liberty Baptist Church, 527 Kentucky Ave. SE, Washington, DC. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.