  • "Remembering your great love story today and always."
  • "Doris our beautiful granddaughters will always keep my..."
    - Irene Richardson
  • "Ricardo from my family to yours our deepest sympathy and..."
  • "Ricardo and family on behalf of your co-works at Washington..."
  • "Ms Green was a great neighbor to myself, my wife Trish and..."
    - Daniel Baker

 
 

Peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019, went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by her loving children, Dorothea "Toni" Richardson, Reginald Green, Roxanne Mack and Ricardo Green; three siblings, Addie Margaret Taylor, Ricki and Tanya Wilson; grandchildren, Siobhan, Stephanie, Elijah, Shannon, Imani, Chalynn, Kareem, Simone, Isaiah, and Rashaad and host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will unite on Monday, March 25, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Liberty Baptist Church, 527 Kentucky Ave. SE, Washington, DC. Interment Harmony Memorial Park.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 24, 2019
