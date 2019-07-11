DORIS M. GRIFFIN (Age 93)
On Monday, July 8, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Griffin; mother of Catherine Cleiman, Maureen O'Bryant, and Thomas (Karen) Griffin; grandmother of Erin, Rebecca, Steven (Stacey), Angelica, and Jennifer; great-grandmother of Nathaniel. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking) Sunday July 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. where funeral services will be held Monday July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 Stonestreet Ave., Rockville, MD 20850.