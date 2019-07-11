The Washington Post

DORIS GRIFFIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS GRIFFIN.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

DORIS M. GRIFFIN (Age 93)  

On Monday, July 8, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Griffin; mother of Catherine Cleiman, Maureen O'Bryant, and Thomas (Karen) Griffin; grandmother of Erin, Rebecca, Steven (Stacey), Angelica, and Jennifer; great-grandmother of Nathaniel. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking) Sunday July 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. where funeral services will be held Monday July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society, 601 Stonestreet Ave., Rockville, MD 20850.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.