DORIS GRYDER

Doris M. Gryder  

Found peace January 19, 2020 after a long, defiant battle with Alzheimer's. She is survived by her devoted daughters Vicki Krause and Sherry Gryder (Robyn); and most cherished grandson William "Billy" Krause (Natalia); sisters Charlotte Hall and Rita Brown and brother Chester Thomas (Faye); sisters-in-law Phyllis Koch, Sharon Thomas and Betty Thomas; and longtime companion Mario Perez, Jr. Doris is preceded in death by her mother Cora Thomas, father James Thomas, brothers Herbert Koch, Robert and Joseph Thomas, and sister Ann Ruddy and son-in-law William M. Krause, Sr. Family and friends are invited to remember Doris on January 23, 2020 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA 22032, Visitation starts at 9 a.m., Service is at 10 a.m., immediately followed by interment at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider expressions of sympathy in Doris' memory to the at http://act.alz.org/goto/Gryder.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 21, 2020
