DORIS HANN

Doris Wilson Hann (Age 91)  

Passed away on November 3, 2019 of natural causes. Doris was born in Alexandria, Virginia to the late John and Margaret Wilson. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Warren E. Hann, Jr. and her daughter Katherine Hann Gilbert. She retired from the United States Department of the Treasury after years of service. She was intelligent, feisty and loved her family. She enjoyed genealogy and was a devoted fan of the Washington Redskins. She is survived by two granddaughters: Melissa G. McArthur (Thomas), Amanda G. Lipsky (Darryle) and three great-grandchildren, Athena, Zoey and Triton. She will be laid to rest at Mount Comfort Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2019
