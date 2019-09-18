The Washington Post

DORIS HOPKINS

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Westphalia United Methodist Church
9363 D'Arcy Road
Upper Marlboro, MD
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Westphalia United Methodist Church
9363 D'Arcy Road
Upper Marlboro, MD
Notice
DORIS SMITH HOPKINS (Age 83)  

On September 11, 2019, Doris Smith Hopkins, departed this life at Bradford Oaks Nursing Home in Clinton, MD. Doris leaves to cherish her memories; her beloved husband Tot Edward Hopkins; daughter Kathy Smith Proctor (Kimmy Sr.); three step daughters, one step son, seven grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two uncles, one sister-in law, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. Services Friday, September 20, at Westphalia United Methodist Church, 9363 D'Arcy Road, Upper Marlboro, MD, Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 18, 2019
