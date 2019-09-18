DORIS SMITH HOPKINS (Age 83)
On September 11, 2019, Doris Smith Hopkins, departed this life at Bradford Oaks Nursing Home in Clinton, MD. Doris leaves to cherish her memories; her beloved husband Tot Edward Hopkins; daughter Kathy Smith Proctor (Kimmy Sr.); three step daughters, one step son, seven grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two uncles, one sister-in law, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. Services Friday, September 20, at Westphalia United Methodist Church, 9363 D'Arcy Road, Upper Marlboro, MD, Visitation 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.