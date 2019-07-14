DORIS ANN JOHNSON
On Thursday June 27, 2019, of Seabrook, MD. Beloved wife of Roy H Johnson; loving mother of Stanley F Moyer (Angela), James R. Johnson (Barbara), and John R. Johnson. Grandmother of Benjamin H Johnson, Barbara A Mendler, Thomas W Green and four great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8pm at BEALL FUNERAL HOME, 6512 NW Crain Highway (Rte 3. South), Bowie, MD, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at 2:30 p.m. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: