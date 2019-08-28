

DORIS S. KUHN "Scotty" (Age 86)



Passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 after a brief hospitalization. She was born in Washington, GA, grew up in Brunswick, GA, where she was an accomplished tennis player, and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1951. She then worked at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC. Retiring in McLean, VA, she and her husband were active in community activities and finally moved to the Vinson Hall Retirement Community in McLean in 2015 where she was an avid bridge player.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Edwin (Al) Kuhn Sr., Captain USN (Ret.), after 58 years of marriage; two sons Edwin A. Kuhn Jr. and Douglas S. Kuhn; and five grandchildren. She will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing person with a ready smile and helping hand for all. Inurnment later at Arlington National Cemetery.