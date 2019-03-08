Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS LANDAU. View Sign



DORIS ANDERSON LANDAU

Of Alexandria, VA passed away at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital on February 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born April 17, 1928 in Warwick, RI, she was raised as a true New Englander. Doris graduated from Pembroke College in Brown University in 1949. After college, she came to Washington, DC and worked in the U.S. Navy Department, then later at the Department of State. She married her husband, Sherman Landau, in July 1951. When her son Seth was born in 1954, she became a full-time mother to him and to her daughter Lisa, born four years later. Doris was a loving, caring and wonderful wife and mother. One of her greatest interests was the sport of figure skating. A graceful ice dancer, she skated until the age of 87. She was also very interested in architecture and the preservation of America's historic buildings. For many years she worked, then volunteered at the National Building Museum. Most importantly, she was an intelligent, fun-loving lady who will always be missed by her grieving family, and her many lifelong, devoted friends. She is survived by her husband Sherman, children Seth and Lisa, and grandchildren Ariel and Chase. A celebration of life gathering is planned for spring.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close