

DORIS M. LANGLEY



Of Myrtle Beach, SC, previously of Temple Hills, MD, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on March 22, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 26, 1930 in Washington, DC. She was the daughter of the late John William Suthard and Edna Lee Suthard. She was predeceased by her husband, James Marshall Langley and her son-in-laws, Richard Pyles Sr. and Lester "Bucky" Morris. She is survived by her beloved daughter Brenda Carol Morris of Myrtle Beach, SC; and her four grandchildren that she adored, Richard Pyles Jr. of El Paso, TX, Dawn Pyles of Conway, SC, Shannon (BJ) Vereen of Florence, SC and Shawn Patrick Morris of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was a step-grandmother to Paul Morris of Fairfax, VA. She was a great-grandmother "GeeGee" to 11 great-grandchildren. She was also predeceased in death by three brothers and seven sisters. She is survived by her brother Matthew Suthard; and her three sisters, Charlotte Dove, Joann Ridgely, Linda Willett and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will continue to live on. Services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 11 a.m. at Lee Funeral Home, Clinton, MD