The Washington Post

DORIS MINOR

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
820 6th St NE
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
820 6th St NE
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

DORIS E. MINOR  

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Doris E. Minor, whom the Lord called to Himself in peace on July 7, 2019. She is survived by her beloved son, Louis Jr. (Cynthia); her grandchildren Toni and Cedric; nephew Donald (Peggy); niece Pat "Cookie"; great-nieces Karen (Dennis), Adrienne; great-great niece Karis and many family and friends. Viewing will be held Saturday, July 20 at Calvary Episcopal Church, 820 6th St NE from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Episcopal Church.

Published in The Washington Post from July 17 to July 18, 2019
