DORIS E. MINOR
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Doris E. Minor, whom the Lord called to Himself in peace on July 7, 2019. She is survived by her beloved son, Louis Jr. (Cynthia); her grandchildren Toni and Cedric; great-grandchildren Jaelen, Jalahni, Carleigh and Saniya; nephew Donald (Peggy); niece Pat "Cookie"; and many family and friends. Viewing will be held Saturday, July 20 at Calvary Episcopal Church, 820 6th St NE from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Interment at Fort Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Calvary Episcopal Church.