

Doris Evans Naeher



Doris Evans Naeher, of Gainesville, VA died peacefully at home on December 1, 2019, one week before her 94th birthday. Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Willis Naeher, cherished mother of Mary (Stephen) Wade and the late William Naeher, dear mother-in-law of Christie Naeher; and loving grandmother of Katherine (Kyle) Kaliniak, Evan Naeher, and Matthew and Allison Wade. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, December 7 at 3 p.m. at the Fairfax Presbyterian Church, 10723 Main Street, Fairfax VA 22030. The family will host a reception immediately following the service in the church's Fellowship Hall. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Naeher Family Memorial Fund at Fairfax Presbyterian Church or to The Lamb Center, 3160 Campbell Drive, Fairfax, VA 22031.