DORIS OSHINSKY
On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Doris Oshinsky of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Sol Oshinsky; devoted mother of Arnold Oshinsky (Rosemary), Carol Oshinsky, Stanley Oshinsky (Lynn), William Oshinsky (Elissa) and John Oshinsky (Joni); loving grandmother of Alexander, Marcus, Ryan, Tena, Scott, Risa, Daniel (Sally), Ellen, Samuel, Charlie and Michael. A chapel service will be held Thursday, February 6, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD 20832; with interment to follow. The family will be receiving guests at the home of Rose and Arnold Oshinsky from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday with service at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Avodah (Donate.avodah.net
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.