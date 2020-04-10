DORIS I. PERRY
A native Washingtonian, Peacefully passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in her Upper Marlboro, MD home after suffering with Alzheimer's disease. Born in 1938, she was the loving mother of five children, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. JB Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD viewing on Monday, April 13, 2020 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. On Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m., a viewing will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14 M Street, SE, Washington, DC. Private interment service will be held at Mt. Olivet cemetery. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled for a later date.