

DORIS B. PHILLIPS



Passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Cheryl (Norris) Arceneaux; son, Timothy (Lissa) Phillips; two grandsons, Jacob and Miles Phillips; one sister, Mary Tuell; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a special niece, Deloris Deane; and a host of other relatives and friends. At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. The family will have a private service at a later date. She wanted to be remembered for how she lived her life, and for her smile and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the of America, 1355 Peachtree St., NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.