DORIS PHILLIPS

Notice
Guest Book
  • "Please accept my deepest and heartfelt condolences at this..."
  • "We will miss you Mom. I will always remember how you..."
    - Norris Arceneaux
  • "Please accept my dearest and heartfelt sympathy; I am so..."
    - RK

 
 

DORIS B. PHILLIPS  

Passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Cheryl (Norris) Arceneaux; son, Timothy (Lissa) Phillips; two grandsons, Jacob and Miles Phillips; one sister, Mary Tuell; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a special niece, Deloris Deane; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 12:30 p.m. at FORT LINCOLN FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. She wanted to be remembered for how she lived her life, and for her smile and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the of America, 1355 Peachtree St., NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.

Funeral Home
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
(301) 864-5090
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.