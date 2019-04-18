DORIS B. PHILLIPS
Passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughter, Cheryl (Norris) Arceneaux; son, Timothy (Lissa) Phillips; two grandsons, Jacob and Miles Phillips; one sister, Mary Tuell; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; a special niece, Deloris Deane; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 12:30 p.m. at FORT LINCOLN FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722. She wanted to be remembered for how she lived her life, and for her smile and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the of America, 1355 Peachtree St., NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.