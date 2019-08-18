

Doris Pin (Age 94)



Of Williamsburg, VA passed away July 24, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1925 in Maryland, where she lived most of her life until retirement from the General Accounting Office in Washington, DC. After moving to Williamsburg, VA in April 1989 she worked as a volunteer in the office of St. Bede Church, which she enjoyed doing. Doris is survived by her beloved son, Joseph Hook Jr. and his wife, Judith; granddaughters, Jody Ramey and Jill Hall and her husband, David Hall; seven great-grandchildren, Adam Ramey and wife Victoria, Amanda Ramey, Ashleigh Ramey Glorioso and husband, Glenn, Bryan Ramey, Kristen Hall, Matthew Hall, Lauren Hall; two great-great grandchildren, Breonna Ramey and Julianna Ramey; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pin is preceded in death by her husband, Clerio Pin; first husband, Joseph F. Hook Sr.; two sisters and two brothers. A funeral mass celebrating Doris' life will be held Tuesday, August 20 at 11 a.m. at Saint Bede Catholic Church, 3686 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA. Interment will follow the mass. A reception will follow in the commons. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to St. Bede Church Building Fund, PO Box 5400, Williamsburg, VA 23188.