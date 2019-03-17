

DORIS PINCUS



Of Bethesda, Maryland passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 15,2019 at the age of 92. Doris was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Pincus.

Born on August 26, 1926 in Washington, DC to Kate and Charles Lemler, Doris is survived by her daughters, Carol Tullman (Steve) of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Margi (Jason) Gold of Washington, DC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Scott (Colleen), Lindsey, and Kevin as well as her great-grandsons, Austin and Landon.

Doris attended George Washington University, and was a life member of Phi Sigma Sigma.