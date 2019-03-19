DORIS PINCUS
Of Bethesda, Maryland passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 15,2019 at the age of 92. Doris was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Pincus.
Born on August 26, 1926 in Washington, DC to Kate and Charles Lemler, Doris is survived by her daughters, Carol Tullman (Steve) of West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Margi (Jason) Gold of Washington, DC. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Scott (Colleen), Lindsey, and Kevin as well as her great-grandsons, Austin and Landon.
Doris attended George Washington University, and was a life member of Phi Sigma Sigma.
A graveside service was held Monday, March 18, 2019 at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.