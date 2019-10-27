Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS PRICE. View Sign Service Information Demaine Funeral Home 5308 Backlick Road Springfield , VA 22151 (703)-941-9428 Graveside service 11:00 AM Arlington National Cemetery Send Flowers Notice



DORIS JEAN CANNELL PRICE

A 57-year resident of Springfield, Virginia died September 20, 2019, two months short of attaining age 98. Doris was born on November 11, 1921 to Earl W. and Lucy Petzold Cannell in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating from North Olmsted High School, Doris earned her B.A. at Ohio Wesleyan University and a Masters in Library Science from Case Western Reserve. On June 9, 1945 she married her high school sweetheart, Alfred J. Price, shortly after his graduation from the U.S. Military Academy. Doris, better known as "Dorie," and Al then embarked on their 59-year marriage that took them to Japan, Italy and numerous postings in the States. Highlights included Sasebo, Japan where daughter Joanne was born in 1947 as one of the first, if not the first, U.S. "occupation baby" born in Japan after WW II, West Point where Al taught English to cadets and Verona, Italy. For three years, Verona served as the base for wonderful travels throughout Europe. Ultimately, Dorie and Al settled in Springfield. Al died in December 18, 2004 and Dorie moved to the Greenspring retirement community in 2014. Dorie was expert with needles and yarn as evidenced by her cross-stitch samplers, knitted sweaters for the family and other handiworks. She was in her glory hooking nursery rugs for the grandchildren and knitting Christmas stockings for three generations. Dorie would give "the look" when those who could get away with it called her the "Happy Hooker." The great grandchildren began calling her "Great" with good reason. Dorie was a legendary cook who ran a catering business with her dear friend, Barbara, for many years. She specialized in hors d'oeuvres for cocktail parties with memorable and much anticipated specialties that she would whip up for the family on special occasions. An avid league bowler and duplicate bridge player in her day, she mastered crossword puzzles and more recently Sudoku, often while watching her Washington Nationals on television. For a number of years, the family would assemble at a Nationals game where Dorie would call balls and strikes from behind home plate. Survivors include daughter Joanne P. Robinson, and her children Jonathan Robinson (Margaret "Meg") and Dorie's great grandchildren (Helen and Julia) and Jessica Lathrop (Lawrence S. III "Trey"); son Brian R. Price (Patricia "Patti"), their children, Jocelin Nocentino (David) and Dorie's twin great grandsons (Peter and Andrew); and Brian R. Price II (Miriah Meyer) and great grandson (Julian Meyer Price). A graveside burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on November 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Final arrangements will be managed in coordination with Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, Virginia www.DemaineFunerals.com

