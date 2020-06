Or Copy this URL to Share



Doris Juanita Pugh (Age 77)

Of Bowie MD, went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020. A memorial gathering will be held on June 23, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with services to begin at 11 a.m., in the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Bowie, MD,. The inurnment will follow in National Harmony Cemetery, in Hyattsville, MD.



