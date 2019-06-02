Doris T. Reynolds (Age 86)
On Friday, May 24, 2019 Doris passed away at home in Clifton, VA. Doris is the beloved wife of Arthur T. Reynolds, Jr.; mother of Tom Reynolds and his wife Sharon; grandmother of Sean Reynolds and the sister of the late Patricia Salamon. Relatives and friends may call at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6720 Union Mill Rd., Clifton, VA on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery in Salem, MA.