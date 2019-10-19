

DORIS BACHMEIER RIESS (Age 83)



Of Baden, MD passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Waldorf, MD on August 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Karl Bachmeier and the late Cecilia Eggerstorfer Bachmeier Arch and step-daughter to Anton Arch. Doris met the love of her life, Ernie, and they married on April 27, 1963. They shared over 56 wonderful years of marriage. Together they raised their three children, Steven E. Riess (Sherri), Tara R. Bouchard (Mark), and Scott W. Riess (Katie). They lovingly welcomed into their family six grandchildren, Leah, Casadi, Samantha, Evan, Spencer, and Miles, and two great grandchildren, Alanah and Coleson. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and a multitude of friends. Along with her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her sisters: Ida, Estella, Erna, and her identical twin, Dorothy, as well as step-siblings Anthony Arch and Helen Tippett, and granddaughter Peanut Bouchard. Family will receive visitors for Doris' Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. with Prayers at 7 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, 17510 Horsehead Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. Interment will follow at Immanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. Expressions of sympathy may be memorial donations in Doris' name made to: St. Michael's Church or Hospice of the Chesapeake. Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.