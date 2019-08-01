Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS ROBBINS. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church Kensington , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice



DORIS ROBBINS

Doris Robbins, age 99, passed away from respiratory disease at her home in Asbury Village in Gaithersburg, MD, on July 27, 2019. Doris was born in Paris, TX, on April 23, 1920. Her family moved to Pasadena, CA, in 1929, just before the onset of the Great Depression. She married Verner Sharp in 1941; they had two children, Ken and Patricia. Doris graduated from Whittier College and was awarded a Master's Degree from Claremont Graduate School. She worked as an elementary school teacher and high school counselor. In 1964 she married Col. Richard Robbins, a retired Air Force officer, and moved to the Washington, D.C. suburbs. They visited many foreign countries in the next few years and selected New Zealand as a site for short-term retirement. After four delightful years in Kiwi country, they returned to Solvang, CA in 1973 to be closer to family. They returned to the East Coast (Silver Spring, MD) in 1989. After Dick Robbins died in 1992, Doris rekindled a lifelong interest in ballroom dancing by joining an Arthur Murray studio, where she achieved gold status. She had her last lesson this year. She was an avid member of the Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church in Kensington and was the lay leader of the Stephen Ministries program there. Other passions late in life were international travel, the Nats and politics. She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She has been a wonderful presence and influence on all three generations. We will miss her every day. A memorial service will be held at Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church, Kensington, MD at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 5. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Asbury Benevolent Fund, Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close