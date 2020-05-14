DORIS DELORES ROBINSON
On Monday, April 27, 2020. The devoted wife to the late Earl T. Robinson. The godmother of Cordelia Mason (Nurney). She leaves to cherish fond memories with her Purity Baptist Church Family, Reverend Robin A. Toogood, II, Pastor; and a host of relatives and friends. All services for the late Mrs. Robinson were private with interment at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to the Ralph Williams II Funeral Service, 301-262-2387.