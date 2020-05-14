The Washington Post

DORIS ROBINSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS ROBINSON.
Service Information
Ralph Williams Ii Funeral Service Pa
6503 Old Branch Ave
Temple Hills, MD
20748
(301)-262-2387
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

DORIS DELORES ROBINSON  

On Monday, April 27, 2020. The devoted wife to the late Earl T. Robinson. The godmother of Cordelia Mason (Nurney). She leaves to cherish fond memories with her Purity Baptist Church Family, Reverend Robin A. Toogood, II, Pastor; and a host of relatives and friends. All services for the late Mrs. Robinson were private with interment at Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to the Ralph Williams II Funeral Service, 301-262-2387.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.