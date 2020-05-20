DORIS ROCHLIN
Doris Erman Rochlin of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away on May 18, 2020, following her beloved husband Alan M. Rochlin who died the day before. A New Jersey native, she received her undergraduate degree from Bucknell University and then began her career in New York City, working for Charm magazine and then in advertising. After marrying her soulmate, she raised three children, pursued graduate studies at American University, received an NEA grant, and published two novels with local settings, including "Frobisch's Angel" and "In The Spanish Ballroom", titled after the Glen Echo Park venue. She is survived by daughters Karen Rochlin of Miami and Lisa Novick of Bethesda; son Steven Rochlin and wife Christina Sevilla of Arlington; and her treasured granddaughter Kylee Novick. Private services only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://glenechopark.org/support
or https://826national.org/donate/
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care.