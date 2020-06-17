DORIS ROSENFIELD

Doris Ann Rosenfield
Doris Ann Rosenfield (Anderson) died June 12, 2020, following a relentless battle with Alzheimer's and complications recovering from COVID-19. She was 83. She was a fighter. She began her career as a legal secretary but when her daughter moved out, Longaberger Baskets moved in and Doris Ann quickly became a remarkably successful branch advisor (aka basket lady). She lived by and quoted the wisdom of the great philosophers, including Ben Franklin, "Never put off "til tomorrow what you can do today" and Thumper, "If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all." She was a kind, generous and gentle soul with a deep stubborn streak and a perpetual twinkle in those baby blues. She loved to dance, garden, antique, watch football, entertain and cook. She celebrated life with zest and loved the breadth of humanity. She had the gift of making all feel welcome, accepted, loved and safe. Doris Ann was predeceased by her husband, John Rosenfield. She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Berman (Dave); granddaughters Megan and Meredith; and step-children Victoria Hutchings (Rick) and John Rosenfield. A memorial will be announced in the future and donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in her memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 17, 2020.