DORIS P. RUCKER  
(Age 77)  

Doris P. Rucker, of Capitol Heights, MD, passed away suddenly in her home on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Alicia L. Rucker and Robin Rucker Gaillard (Samuel); mother, Mildred A. Wilkins; two siblings, Lorenzo H. Wilkins and Betty C. Wilkins; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a long-time member of St. Bernardine Catholic Church's choir. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 15th and V Streets, NW, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.
Funeral Home
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2019
