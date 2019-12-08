

Doris Ruth Chalfin



Doris Ruth Chalfin died at her home November 19, 2019, after an extended illness.

She was born August 13, 1933, the middle child of John D. and Mary Gertrude Jones Makosky, and grew up in Westminster, Md. While in school, Doris excelled as a scholar with a special love of poetry, and as an athlete.

Doris completed her bachelor's degree at Western Maryland College in 1956 and married Seymour Chalfin in 1957. The couple spent the next six years living in Africa, where their two sons, Joel and Jesse were born.

In 1970, Doris took up residence in Washington, DC, where she worked as an editor. In retirement, she was active with the Northwest Neighbors Village and Friends of the Library, and became an advanced student of Tai chi.

Doris loved animals and the natural world. She was also an accomplished musician, playing piano, clarinet, and viola, and had a special love of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Doris is survived by her two sons, Joel and Jesse Chalfin, and her brothers, Donald R. and Edmund E. Makosky. Contributions in her name may be made to Earthjustice and The Humane Farming Association, which had her passionate support.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.