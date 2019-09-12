Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS S. "Scotty" KUHN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DORIS S. KUHN "Scotty" (Age 86)

Passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 after a brief hospitalization. She was born in Washington, GA, grew up in Brunswick, GA, where she was an accomplished tennis player, and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1951. She then worked at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC. Retiring in McLean, VA, she and her husband were active in community activities and finally moved to the Vinson Hall Retirement Community in McLean in 2015 where she was an avid bridge player.



She leaves behind her loving husband, Edwin (Al) Kuhn Sr., Captain USN (Ret.), after 58 years of marriage; two sons Edwin A. Kuhn Jr. and Douglas S. Kuhn; and five grandchildren. She will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing person with a ready smile and helping hand for all. Inurnment later at Arlington National Cemetery. DORIS S. KUHN "Scotty" (Age 86)Passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 after a brief hospitalization. She was born in Washington, GA, grew up in Brunswick, GA, where she was an accomplished tennis player, and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1951. She then worked at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC. Retiring in McLean, VA, she and her husband were active in community activities and finally moved to the Vinson Hall Retirement Community in McLean in 2015 where she was an avid bridge player.She leaves behind her loving husband, Edwin (Al) Kuhn Sr., Captain USN (Ret.), after 58 years of marriage; two sons Edwin A. Kuhn Jr. and Douglas S. Kuhn; and five grandchildren. She will be remembered as a friendly, outgoing person with a ready smile and helping hand for all. Inurnment later at Arlington National Cemetery. Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close