DORIS Y. SACHS
Doris Y. Sachs, "Aunt Dodie" 89, residing with her daughter Caren in Delaware, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. Doris was born to Kopel and Rivel (Gilbert and Rebecca) Smith of Washington, DC. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949. She was employed as a clerk typist for the U.S. Navy and was a homemaker. Doris loved bingo, bowling, flea markets and gardening. She is survived by her children Lynne Lawrence, Caren Sachs and Steve Sachs; her sister Anna; and other family members and friends. She leaves behind beautiful memories along with her fighting spirit. Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 12 p.m. at George Washington/Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice Angels Foundation, 989-891-2231, www.hospiceangels.org
, Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.