

Doris Jean Sasko (Age 85)



Doris J. Sasko, of Lewes, DE, formerly of Hyattsville, MD, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born Sept. 5, 1934, in Louisville, KY, the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Wilberding.

Mrs. Sasko graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in Washington, DC, in 1952. She worked for the U.S. Department of Justice for five years before leaving to raise their four children. She then worked for Citizens Bank of Maryland (now SunTrust) for 30 years, retired and relocated to Lewes in 1999 with her husband, the late Robert Sasko. They were members of St. Jerome's Church in Hyattsville for over 40 years, and after moving to Delaware they became members of Mary Mother of Peace Church in Oak Orchard. Mrs. Sasko was a member of the Delaware Chapter of the Columbiettes, the Red Hat Society Ladies and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 28.

Mrs. Sasko loved being with her family as they all came together frequently for special occasions like birthday and anniversary surprise parties arranged by her children. She especially looked forward to the holidays and their annual family summer reunion crab feasts at the beach. She always liked meeting new people and socializing with the old ones, many of whom she kept in touch with for over 60 years. She enjoyed working for her churches, volunteering and working fundraisers.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sasko was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert L. Sasko; daughter, Kathryn (Sasko) Connolly; Kathy's husband, Robert Connolly; Doris' sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and John McDonough, and sister-in-law, Lynda Mertz.

She is survived by her brother, James (Sally) Wilberding, her sons, Robert (Debbie) Sasko, Michael (Margie) Sasko; and daughter, Theresa (Kevin) Galloway. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 29, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Jeromes Catholic Church, 5205 43rd Avenue, Hyattsville, MD. Visitation with the family will begin 30 minutes beforehand. The Rite of Committal will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Doris' name to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.