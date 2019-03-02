DORIS EVELYN SHEPPERSON (Age 86)
On February 20, 2019 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD, our loving mother, Doris Evelyn Shepperson accepted God's call home to glory. She is survived by her two children, Patricia and Edward Jr.; two brothers, one sister; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Mother attended Bibleway Church. Doris was a champion for righteous living, "God's way is the only way." On Friday, March 8, 2019, the viewing will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Bibleway Temple, 1100 New Jersey Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by PINCKNEY-SPANGLER.