DORIS SOLOMON

DORIS BEVERLY SOLOMON
Doris Beverly Solomon, 90, died peacefully at her home in Boynton Beach, Florida, on June 27, 2020. She was born in Washington, DC to Alec and Minnie Oisboid, and attended Coolidge High School. Doris had a long career working on Capitol Hill as an administrative assistant for various members of Congress. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Solomon and her son, David Solomon. Doris is survived by her son, William Solomon, daughter-in-law, Carole Solomon (Herbert Rosenblum), grandchildren, Andrea (Abe) Gutierrez, Matt Solomon (Michelle), and great- grandchildren, Daniela and Max Gutierrez.Memorial service will be announced at a later date. If you wish to make a donation, please consider Hadassah, Joe Biden for President, or a charity of your choice
.