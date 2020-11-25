Doris Sylvia Marroni MAGNANI
Doris Sylvia Marroni Magnani, 90, of Fairfax, formerly of Richmond, passed peacefully and gracefully on November 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, Albert Joseph Magnani; and is survived by her sons, Timothy Paul Magnani and Gregory James Magnani; daughters-in-law, Celeste Joyce Homan and Pamela Eyer Magnani; grandchildren Nicole Lynne Magnani, Marissa Marie Magnani, and Christopher Luis Magnani; brother Edmond Louis Marroni; sister-in-law Maureen Marroni; and many dear and loving family members and friends. Doris is remembered for her outward grace and gentleness as much as her inner strength and forbearance. She was a family matriarch with a love for social interaction, festive get-togethers, and travel. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to The Dementia Society of America
(www.dementiasociety.org
) or a charity of your choosing. Special Thanks to the staff at Aarondale Retirement Community for the care and comfort they provided in Doris's golden years.Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield, VA is handling the arrangements. Burial services will be private.www.demainefunerals.com