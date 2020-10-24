DORIS TETI

Doris Court Teti
Doris Court Teti died on September 23, 2020 at age 96 at Riderwood Village Retirement Community, Silver Spring, MD. She was a well-known and loved resident for 15 years with her ever-present smile, graciousness, boundless energy, and involvement in all that life had to offer. Doris especially loved family, friends, traveling the world, enter-taining, dance, and learning. Each day was an opportunity for more joy. Doris was the first of two daughters born to Lavada Dow Court and Oscar Paul Court of Washington DC. A graduate of Wilson High School and George Washington Universi-ty, Doris taught mathematics at Penn State University to returning World War II soldiers before devoting herself to raising a family with her husband, J. Harry Power. Doris re-turned to teaching in 1986 at Widener University, Wilmington, DE, and, in 1979, married John Teti. While living with John on Kiawah Island, SC in the 1980s, Doris became a residential real estate agent, satisfying her lifelong passion for real estate. Doris and John, married 36 years, were the epicenter of their large extended family, always making each person feel valued, important, and special. Doris leaves behind a treasured family of four children with spouses: Leslie Bishop (Rick), Donna Stowe (Ron), Bob Power (Michelle Raymond), and Barbara Power (Pete Larkin); three step-children, Carolyn Silvertand (Jack Bluestein), John Teti Jr., and Brian Teti; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four nephews. The family is holding a private Celebration of Life service. Friends may visit the Memo-rial website to read her biography and leave tributes - https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/DorisTeti/
Donations are suggested to either Unity House of Cayuga County, NY a residential community for adults with developmental disabilities - https://www.unityhouse.com
/; or Feeding America - https://www.feedingamerica.org