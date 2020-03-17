DORIS D. TEUNIS
On Sunday March 15, 2020, Doris D. Teunis of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Ralph D. Teunis, Jr.; loving mother of Dr. Ralph Dewey Teunis, III, Linda Kingsley and Susan Phillips; sister of Ross Sinclair Douglas and Evelyn Dorrer. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Blake, George, Claire, Courtney and Charlie. Friends may call at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 5500 River Road, Bethesda, MD 20816 on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Fourth Presbyterian Church. Please sign the family guestbook at: