DORIS TUCKER



Doris Elizabeth Tucker (Age 95)

Passed away October 10, 2020. She leaves to celebrate her life her loving son, Lawrence B. Tucker, Jr. (LaVerne), her brother, Arnold Lee Charlotte, nieces, Lillie Mae James and Levonne Carter, nephew, Peter Charlotte (Judy), five grandchildren, Charlotte Tucker, Tara Evans, LaTasha Tucker Parker (James), Antoine Jones and Felicia Tucker, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and church family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lawrence B. Tucker, Sr., son, Harvey E. Tucker (Deborah) and brothers Willie E. Charlotte, Jr., Irving Charlotte and Carol Charlotte.Doris was born to the late Edlow and Lillie Charlotte in Hopewell, VA. She was the only girl of five children. On May 26, 1944, Doris married the late Lawrence B. Tucker, Sr., and moved to Newport News, VA, where she raised two sons (Lawrence Jr. and Harvey Tucker), one niece (Lillie Mae James) and two nephews (Donald Lee Charlotte and Bernard Tucker). Doris graduated high school in Prince George, VA. She began her career as a Union Representative at the Gloria Manufacturing Company, before graduating Peninsula Business College and embarking on a career in the Federal Government at Fort Eustis Army Base in Newport News, VA. In 1952, Doris joined the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star of Virginia, Golden Link, Chapter 89, Newport News, VA, and was an active member for over 50 years. She was an active member and steward of First Baptist Church in Newport News for many years. After her move to Maryland in 2001, she joined First Baptist Church of Newport News and continued her steward, developing long-time friendships with her church family and Deacon Forrest Riddle.Doris enjoyed sewing, crocheting, Bingo, and working crossword puzzles. She was a faithful and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, supportive sister, aunt, cousin and a dedicated friend to all who knew her. She was a strong, compassionate and wise woman who will truly be missed. She is buried at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, VA.



