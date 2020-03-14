

DORIS WILLENE WARD



Doris Willene Ward of Dale City, Virginia,

went into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 7:45 p.m. at the age of 89. Doris was at Novant Hospital in Manassas Virginia. Doris is survived by two sons Juan M. Ward and David Ward. She would also include as her sons. Roger Ray and Tony Pearson.. She is also survived by two daughters-in-law, Wilma Ward and Brenda Ward; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The celebration of life will begin at 10 a.m. with the viewing followed by the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 14242 Spriggs Rd., Woodbridge, Virginia, with Pastor Tim Perrin presiding. Interment will follow at Stafford Memorial Park in Stafford, Virginia. Repass will follow at Grace Baptist Church. Arrangements by Ames Funeral Home, Manassas VA