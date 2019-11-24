DORIS WEST
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday November 14, 2019. Beloved mother of James West III (Yvette). Also survived by grandson, Jeremiah West; brothers, Ernest, Thomas, Ronald (Kathleen), Walter (Alethia) and Clifford (Margo) Bell; sisters, Jane and Brenda Bell, Shirley Garcia and Gloria Moore; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Eleanor Bell. Services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2409 Ainger Pl. SE, Washington, DC on Monday, November 25, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. Interment private. Arrangements by Hodges & Edwards Funeral Home.